Budget Expectation from Alok Dubey, Chief Finance Officer, Acer India

“Budget 2023-24 would probably be the most challenging one that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would be a table on February 1, 2023. I think that this year’s budget should give digital infrastructure and skills a high priority. Although India may have a positive view of “digital” and technology, more needs to be done to support the country’s digital-first strategy as it aspires to become a USD 5 trillion economy. The government’s commitment to digital skill development and its alignment with the IT Tech sector, and the PLI scheme targeted at helping manufacturers of IT hardware and computer servers need to receive equal weight in this year’s budget. Government policy could be changed to promote the development of talent and skills. The tech industry requires a talented and skilled workforce. The government may provide funding for programs to modernize educational buildings with state-of-the-art R&D capabilities.”-Alok Dubey, Chief Finance Officer, Acer India