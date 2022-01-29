Budget Expectation: Mr. Krishna Veer Singh Co-Founder and CEO, Lissun

Mr. Krishna Veer Singh Co-Founder and CEO, Lissun
Fair and impartial digital focus on healthcare is need of the hour. We hope the government allocates more funds to health-tech, enabling even the rural population to fall under its ambit. Owing to India’s young population, SaaS is maturing, and health-tech would help stabilize the shortage of medical manpower in the country. More budget in health-tech would also make it a lucrative space for investments and start-ups, in turn helping the government to achieve its aim of 1:1000 doctor/patient ratio by 2024, which is a WHO recommended norm. Besides, the pandemic has taught us that creating home care health infrastructure is an absolute necessity. Investment in health-tech can bridge this long and short-term industry gap. Moreover, we have seen mental health cases rise in the past year. However, insurers in India seldom offer policies that cover non-hospitalization treatments or OPD reimbursements. This means that unless mentally ailing patients get hospitalized, they won’t be eligible for coverage. Insurance covers, thus, naturally exclude therapy and psychiatric counselling coverages. IRDA should push for OPD reimbursements for psychology therapy and counselling.
About Lissun
Launched on 15th August 2021, LISSUN is an organization that has been established to address the rising challenge of mental illness in the society. LISSUN has been founded by two industry veterans Krishna Veer Singh and Tarun Gupta to provide individuals with the right guidance, therapies, and solutions for their emotional and mental wellbeing in a world full of conflicts. The platform offers self-diagnosis through tech tools, and then provides the necessary treatment to the patient.