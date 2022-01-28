Budget Expectation Quote – Mr, Harshavardhan Neotia, Chairman Ambuja Neotia

Growth in the real estate sector is essential for the growth of the economy. We hope Union Budget 2022-23 will focus on a few key tax benefits, ease of liquidity, GST exemptions, as well as introduce policy reforms that will accelerate growth in the real estate space, especially at a time when the economy is gradually getting back to normalcy.

The Indian tourism and hospitality sectors, buffeted by the pandemic-led restrictions, hopes the upcoming budget would support the sector’s recovery, incentivise domestic tourism and boost investment. The country’s hospitality sector is looking forward to measures including seeking restoration of input tax credit, cheaper loans and enhancement of the government’s emergency credit scheme that will help them survive.