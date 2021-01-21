Budget Expectations for 2021

Sudhindra Holla, Director, Axis Communications, India & SAARC

“We believe that a sharper focus on investments in automation of physical security systems in the defence sector will be critical with the increasing focus on border security. We are very optimistic that the funds that have been allocated for smart city initiatives will be renewed to further the implementation of advanced surveillance system that can bolster security for the citizens, especially for women and children. As business operations get back on track, we are hopeful that the Make in India policy will be more favourable so that a company like us can realign our policies to stay more relevant and conducive in the Indian market. This will help in more localization of our products and generating more employment. Reduction of GST rates and customs duties will in turn help to generate a higher deployment and proliferation of our products leading to enhanced safety and security.”

