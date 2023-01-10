Budget Expectations Quote on behalf of Kapiva, a homegrown D2C brand empowering Indian consumers with modern, accessible, and everyday Ayurveda

Ameve Sharma, Co-Founder, Kapiva, said, “We are glad that in the Union Budget of 22-23, a significant portion (Rs 3,050 crore) was allocated to the Ministry of Ayush to promote preventative healthcare. We are expecting this budget to increase further, in line with the uptick in consumer acceptance for preventive, traditional medicines in the post-covid era. The industry would appreciate an even greater increase in the budget earmarked for research grants in the field of Ayurveda, to foster innovation through government & industry collaborations, as the millennial consumer looks for proof of clinical efficacy. As a leading homegrown brand in the sector, we are hopeful that this Union Budget will contribute immensely to India’s Ayurvedic growth story.”