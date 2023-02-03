Budget Quote 2023- Social Welfare | Dasra

Budget Quote 2023: Deval Sanghavi, Partner and Co-Founder, Dasra

“Budget 2023-24’s focus on vulnerable communities such as the development mission dedicated to Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG), scaling of Eklavya Model Residential schools, and the proposed collaboration with NGOs in the literacy space is encouraging. We hope that there will be more opportunities for NGOs to collaborate in achieving the national vision for inclusive development in other areas, such as the integration of traditional artisans and craftspeople into the MSME value chain while upskilling these communities in digital and green technologies.”