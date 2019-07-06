Budget Quote by Dr. Omkar Rai, Director General (Software Technology Parks of India)

Dr. Omkar Rai, Director General, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) said “As government has taken so many remarkable reforms with this budget for boosting the economy, we are on the path of achieving a sustainable GDP growth rate of 8% in becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2024-25. Government focus on aggregating the services of key sectors such as infrastructure, energy, developing model for public-private partnership intending towards lot of collaborations by way of leveraging emerging technologies, FDI, ease of doing business, focus on R&D and digital economy shall definitely change the functioning of industry verticals and increase their productivity, which, in turn, will help in creating massive job opportunities and ensure all-inclusive growth of the countrymen. This development will eventually bring less-privileged people into the mainstream of the society.”