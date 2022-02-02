Budget Quote – Mr. Ashish Jain, CFO, LoanTap

The budget is progressive and addresses all the major expectations from various sectors including Fintechs, EVs, MSMEs, Start-ups, etc. Allowing an extension of tax incentive by another year will hugely benefit the newly started ventures and will motivate the players to contribute to the macro-economic growth. The FM has suggested to setting up an expert committee to monitor mobilization of funds to start-ups through VCs and Private equities which is a major welcome step. The introduction of central bank digital currency will further boost the digital economy and will hugely benefit the Fintech ecosystem. With setting up of 75 digital banking units in next two years India is set to become a robust digital economy.

