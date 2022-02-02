Budget Quote – Mr. Sasidhar Thumuluri, MD & CEO – SUB-K

Mr. Sasidhar, MD & CEO of SUB-K
The Budget is a well-marked one in many senses. It rightly strikes a reasonable balance between addressing the key pillars of Health & Well-being, Inclusive Development, Human Capital, Innovation and R&D, apart from laying the path for a robust economy. India’s growth is highest among all major economies; we are now in a strong position to withstand challenges. India is now on a path of making the national growth inclusive and the budget 2022 will act as a catalyst for financial inclusion in India. Setting up 75 digital banks, an integrated portal for MSMEs, 100% digitization of post offices and central bank digital currency are welcome moves in this direction. It is financial inclusion that we at SubK not only strongly believe in but are also implementing at the grassroots by leveraging digital technologies, and are glad to see this as a key component of the budget as it is important for the overall balanced economic growth of the country.