Budget Quote (MSME, Startup)

Mr. Shalin Gandhi, Managing Director, SUBMARINE PENS said, “This year’s budget is a brickwork laid out for growth with the MSMEs breathing great relief as the credit guarantee scheme is revamped by 9000 crores. MSMEs to receive 2 lakh crore in collateral-free finance. The government has also extended a tax holiday for startups till March 2024. The budget has also introduced several incentives for importing parts by relaxing duties, mainly supporting manufacturers in the IT, Pharma and Renewable Energy sectors”.