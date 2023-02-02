Budget Quote on behalf of Mr. Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, MD and CEO of Bandhan Bank

“Budget 2023-24 is a well-rounded progressive & inclusive budget. The focus on important parameters like boosting consumption and inclusion is a welcome measure for our growing economy. The government has laid an important thrust on Capital Investment which will enhance consumption and create employment, both of which have been important areas of attention, especially post the pandemic. Allocation of the Budget to PM Awaas Yojana will further boost the housing sector. Support to MSME sector along with enhancement of credit gaurantee scheme will provide much-needed relief to the sector. The new slabs of taxes will further help boost economic parameters like consumption, thus providing more impetus to economic growth.” – Mr. Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, MD & CEO of Bandhan Bank