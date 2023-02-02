Budget Quote | Vikas Jain, Co-Founder, PLAY Design Labs (One-stop destination for consumer electronics)

Spokesperson: Vikas Jain, Co-Founder, PLAY Design Labs

Quote: A very sensible budget presentation and the FM has been considerate to the common man and industry alike. There is massive commitment of job creation and infrastructure spending which is very well received for India. Modification to the income tax slabs is a delight for the citizens and should encourage more citizens to declare their income statement. Most the industry is well taken care of and focus on strengthening manufacturing is evident. We hope to see some focus and action on the “cost of capital” in future budgets and themes. Backing manufacturing by incentivizing R&D/Design could have been a great addition and we remain hopeful for outlay for design in the forthcoming edition.