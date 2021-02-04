Budget Reaction – Mr Arvind Jyot Sabhaney, CEO -team.i – The Entertainment And Media Institute

By Arvind Jyot Sabhaney, Chairman and CEO of TEAM.i – the Entertainment and Media Institute

“Education has been a strong pillar of Budget FY-21 and the allocation of 38,325.15 crores for Higher Education in Budget Estimate 2021-22 will set the right pace. The NEP (National Education Policy) will certainly be realized now. The legislation to set-up the Higher Education Commission of India as an umbrella body will also materialize this year. The government will also promote enhanced academic collaboration with foreign higher educational institutions. This is definitely going to set a better path for the education system in India.”

“Also, the National Digital Educational Architecture (NDEAR) will mark as “the dawn of a new era” (paraphrasing the Finance Minister) for the EduTech segment in India. Technological interventions in democratizing higher education will open new avenues for aspiring youth. Institutions like ours, have embraced the same since COVID-19 pandemic struck the world last year. Now, with the budget FY-21 paving the same path ahead for us, we should consider this as a golden opportunity. “