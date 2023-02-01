Budget reaction quote by Mr. Vishal Bhatia, CFO, Balancehero India

The Union Budget presented by FM today is an exhaustive, progressive and inclusive one. At Balancehero, we are committed to ensuring financial inclusion for all and are pleased to see the government’s increased allocation towards financial inclusion programs in the recent budget. We believe that this will further drive our mission to provide accessible and affordable financial services to all segments of the population.

Additionally, the reduced regulatory obligations and multiple KYC needs will give entities a much-needed breather. This will also encourage and ensure more people come under the umbrella of the formal financial system.

And the National Data Governance Policy will also offer access to anonymized data and help in a risk-based approach instead of a one size fits all approach that will better fit the needs of Digital India. The budget offers something for everyone and will pave the way for an India where financial inclusion is a reality for all citizens. –Mr. Vishal Bhatia, CFO, Balancehero India