Budget Reaction quote for education: Mr. Jai Decosta, Founder and CEO at K12 Techno Services Pvt Ltd.

The current Govt has been more inclined towards digitisation in every aspect including education which is futuristic and it is appreciable.

The FM and the Central Govt have given more emphasis on digital education. The acknowledgment of the loss of formal education of the students especially from the Government schools due to the pandemic induced lockdown and infusion of the expertise of foreign universities to strengthen the fintech and mathematics education in the Indian education system is a good proposition. Also, establishing the digital university at par with the global learning standards in various Indian languages will blur the disparity between urban and rural education.

In my opinion, aggressive initiatives to promote and collaborate with private players might help the Govt to reduce further education loss for the students from economically challenged backgrounds.

However, the overall budget failed to provide direction to private education players, especially in the K12 segment. The private sector bore the brunt of the pandemic and the budget overlooked it completely and does not give any relief in terms of GST exemption or special provision for Private schools to borrow funds from banks at concessional rates. Since this was highly required and expected from this budget, therefore it was a bit disappointing to notice the FM did not factor these in her Budget planning.