Budget reaction quote: Unbox Robotics | Supply chain robotics tech company

–Pramod Ghadge, Co-Founder & CEO, Unbox Robotics

“New-age technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) have been playing a critical role in helping India and its businesses across different sectors leapfrog to global standards in innovation. The Budget prioritizes upskilling the country’s youth in courses like AI, robotics, etc., ensuring that the country is able to transition smoothly and quickly into Industry 4.0 in the next three years. As a company making AI and its applications work for India and across the world, we are excited to see the Union Budget 2023’s focus on skill development and setting up of Centres of Excellence for AI in the country to foster research & development, innovations and the overall growth of the ecosystem.”