Budget Reaction Quote – Villgro, Bankit, Propelld, Intangles & Bankit

Spokesperson Details:- Mohammad Azhar, (Lead Government & Public Sector Initiatives at Villgro)
“The tax incentives and effective redressal of issues like payment of Tax even after the country lockdown are one of the more debatable concerns for 2-3 years old startups. The startups differ from traditional businesses and they are focused on innovation, technology, and exponential scaling/sustainability. Therefore, their tax issues are also slightly different from other businesses. Proposal of tax holidays from 3 years to 4 years is a welcoming step from going good to great in bringing sustainability in the startup ecosystem.”
Spokesperson Details:- Mr. Amit Nigam, (COO & Executive Director at BANKIT)
“FinTech industry is an ever-growing sector of the society. As per one of the ideologies of budget 2022 “Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Ka Budget”, the FinTech industry also strives to make everyone self-reliant. According to the budget 2022-2023, India’s growth is expected to grow by 9.27% including high-yielding opportunities for start-ups. As digital payments have grown at rapid pace, the benefits of digital banking should reach every nook and corner. So, 75 digital banking units will be set up in 75 districts by scheduled commercial banks that will be like icing on the cake. Focus on the usage of Digital Payment Apps will also be enhanced from our end. All the 1.5 lakh post offices in India will be connected to the core banking system that will enable people to access their accounts online and transfer money within post office accounts and to other banks also. As tax incentives for start-ups to be incorporated until March 31, 2023, Union Budget sounds favorable for FinTech start-ups. Next phase of “Ease of Doing Business, Ease of Living” is also ready to be launched. Hence, we are looking forward to making the best use of new technological and advantageous opportunities designated by the Union Budget 2022-2023.”
Spokesperson Details:- Mr. Anup Patil, CEO of Intangles Lab Pvt. Ltd, a Digital twin startup
“One of the key highlights for the automotive sector in the Budget 2022 speech was the announcement of a new Battery Swapping Policy. This policy being brought out along with interoperability standards will provide a much needed boost to the EV ecosystem. Also the opening up of defense R&D to private companies will benefit electric commercial vehicle makers and auto component players considerably. The private sector will be encouraged to create sustainable and innovative business models for battery and energy as a service, improving the efficiency in the EV ecosystem’.”
Spokesperson Details:- Mr. Brijesh Samantaray, Co-founder at Propelld
“The past two years have been a challenge for students due to the major shuffling of education from offline to online. It’s great to see this year’s budget considering this digital transformation as one of the priorities. This digital transformation would require schools and offline educational institutions to have better resources, which opens a gate full of opportunities for the fintech financial players.”