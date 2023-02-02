Budget Reaction Quote | Westlife Foodworld Ltd. (McDonald’s India W&S)

“The Finance Minister presented a focused budget aimed at driving investment and consumption-led growth. The income tax tweaks will undoubtedly increase consumer spending power. Simultaneously, the ongoing emphasis on digital simplification and long-term skill development will increase employment opportunities and per capita income in the long run. A strong focus on the green economy will assist many businesses in transitioning to environmentally conscious business practices.” – Amit Jatia, Vice Chairman, Westlife Foodworld Ltd. (McDonald’s India W&S)