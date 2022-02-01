Budget reaction quotes from Industry leaders

-Karan Shaha, Co-Founder and CEO, Vahak, India’s largest online transport marketplace (Ecommerce Startup)

x

”It is very encouraging seeing the Finance Minister focus on the Gati Shakti masterplan. Infrastructure is one of the key components in the Indian logistics industry. By increasing infrastructural investments, the logistics and transport sector will see drastic growth, allowing for everything from intercity to intracity goods transport to become seamless. The mention of focus on productivity enhancement and investment suggests that there will be a greater allocation for technology integration in this sector, and that has been one of the main demands from the stakeholders of this industry. Another key area that has been mentioned is energy transition and climate action. This along with the plethora of upcoming development opportunities indicate a greater focus ahead on electric mobility in the logistics sector. Overall, the emphasis of the budget seems to be on the right areas. As expected by us prior to the budget reveal, the focus on infrastructure development, energy transition, EVs and technology-based logistics operations has been there in the Union Budget 2022, and that is quite encouraging for us. This emphasis on inclusive development will not only augur well for the logistics sector, but for the overall growth of the Indian startup economy”.

Ankit Kedia, Founder and Lead Investor, Capital A, a venture fund for seed to early-stage meaningful startups (Investment Startup)

The Budget touches upon various important areas related to ease of doing business, and the investment arena. The 35.4% increase in the public sector investments budget suggests that the government will be investing heavily in the infrastructure development as well as the industries that need financial support. This alongside the announcement about investments in energy storing such as dense charging infrastructure and grid scale battery infrastructure will promote clean energy usage across the board, and that’s one area Capital A has also been focusing on. We are also launching a special cleantech focused fund for the development of Clean Energy and charging infrastructure, and this announcement augurs well in that direction. The government has extended startup tax holiday and concessional tax for manufacturing startups by a year. While that was on the cards, it doesn’t address the core need of startups to be given a longer tax holiday of 5 years as required. There hasn’t been any announcement to cover all startups registered with DPIIT for the tax holiday either, and that was a much- needed measure for companies hit by the pandemic. FDI in the sustainability sector is also announced to be facilitated, and we look forward to follow up action on that account. One of the most encouraging aspects of the budget has been the announcement to setup an AVGC (animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics) promotion task force to plan and build domestic capacity for serving domestic as well as global markets. Overall, this budget seems to be reasonable with some areas of improvement that will hopefully get attention in the coming months.

x

Varun Goenka, CEO and Co-Founder, Chargeup, Bharat’s largest battery swapping network (Auto Startup)

“One of the most pressing needs of the day is to establish a network of battery charging and swapping stations across India that can eliminate the range anxiety and encourage people to adopt EVs with greater confidence. The government’s announcement to encourage private sector players to develop sustainable and innovative business models in this arena, is a welcome move. Further, the support for interoperability would lead to battery standardization. The push towards public transit usage by establishing more EV exclusive zones wherein private or non-electric vehicles will be barred is something we had been anticipating. Holistically, the various measures announced are highly encouraging for the EV sector as well as the overall environmental sustainability, and this seems to be a budget that focuses on the right areas.”

Karan Shaha, Co-Founder and CEO, Vahak, India’s largest online transport marketplace (Ecommerce Startup)

x

”It is very encouraging seeing the Finance Minister focus on the Gati Shakti masterplan. Infrastructure is one of the key components in the Indian logistics industry. By increasing infrastructural investments, the logistics and transport sector will see drastic growth, allowing for everything from intercity to intracity goods transport to become seamless. The mention of focus on productivity enhancement and investment suggests that there will be a greater allocation for technology integration in this sector, and that has been one of the main demands from the stakeholders of this industry. Another key area that has been mentioned is energy transition and climate action. This along with the plethora of upcoming development opportunities indicate a greater focus ahead on electric mobility in the logistics sector. Overall, the emphasis of the budget seems to be on the right areas. As expected by us prior to the budget reveal, the focus on infrastructure development, energy transition, EVs and technology-based logistics operations has been there in the Union Budget 2022, and that is quite encouraging for us. This emphasis on inclusive development will not only augur well for the logistics sector, but for the overall growth of the Indian startup economy”.

Ankit Kedia, Founder and Lead Investor, Capital A, a venture fund for seed to early-stage meaningful startups (Investment Startup)

The Budget touches upon various important areas related to ease of doing business, and the investment arena. The 35.4% increase in the public sector investments budget suggests that the government will be investing heavily in the infrastructure development as well as the industries that need financial support. This alongside the announcement about investments in energy storing such as dense charging infrastructure and grid scale battery infrastructure will promote clean energy usage across the board, and that’s one area Capital A has also been focusing on. We are also launching a special cleantech focused fund for the development of Clean Energy and charging infrastructure, and this announcement augurs well in that direction. The government has extended startup tax holiday and concessional tax for manufacturing startups by a year. While that was on the cards, it doesn’t address the core need of startups to be given a longer tax holiday of 5 years as required. There hasn’t been any announcement to cover all startups registered with DPIIT for the tax holiday either, and that was a much- needed measure for companies hit by the pandemic. FDI in the sustainability sector is also announced to be facilitated, and we look forward to follow up action on that account. One of the most encouraging aspects of the budget has been the announcement to setup an AVGC (animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics) promotion task force to plan and build domestic capacity for serving domestic as well as global markets. Overall, this budget seems to be reasonable with some areas of improvement that will hopefully get attention in the coming months.

Varun Goenka, CEO and Co-Founder, Chargeup, Bharat’s largest battery swapping network (Auto Startup)

“One of the most pressing needs of the day is to establish a network of battery charging and swapping stations across India that can eliminate the range anxiety and encourage people to adopt EVs with greater confidence. The government’s announcement to encourage private sector players to develop sustainable and innovative business models in this arena, is a welcome move. Further, the support for interoperability would lead to battery standardization. The push towards public transit usage by establishing more EV exclusive zones wherein private or non-electric vehicles will be barred is something we had been anticipating. Holistically, the various measures announced are highly encouraging for the EV sector as well as the overall environmental sustainability, and this seems to be a budget that focuses on the right areas.”

Chirag Agarwal, Co-Founder, TravClan, a disruptive B2B startup travel tech start-up (B2B Startup)

Being a B2B travel tech Startup, we are happy to see that the ministry has prioritised our needs and has extended the tax incentive until March 2023. This is a much needed relief for new businesses such as ours to sustain and it’ll also help a lot of new startups to take off. From a travel perspective, since travel agents are considered our primary partners, we welcome the much deserved loans that are being introduced to give this sector some relief. The pandemic has been tough on the industry and this decision will not only aid our business but will also impact the entire industry on the whole.

Rishubh Satiya, Co-Founder, Plix , a fast-growing clean plant-based nutrition brand for daily wellness and strength (D2C lifestyle startup)

Being a startup we are pleased to see that the budget has once again prioritised our needs. The decision to extend tax incentives to March 2023 is a welcomed move. The pandemic has been difficult for a lot of businesses. Many startups had to pivot overnight and this extension is a great way to support the fraternity. Plix being a plant based wellness brand, welcomes the attention being given to the sustainability movement. The budget also focuses on the need to prioritise mental health. However, we were hoping to see some decisions to support overall health and well-being. We also hope that in the future the ministry prioritises the need for sustainable and clean living.

Mr. Aditya Sanghi, Co-Founder, Hotelogix, globally leading Hotel Property Management Systems (PMS) companies that offers the most extensive Enterprise-grade Multi-property Hotel Property Management System (PMS) on the cloud.

“The Indian hotel industry has taken a hit of over ₹1.30 lakh crore in revenue during the fiscal year 2020-21. The hospitality industry generates employment for close to 4.5 crore people in India and so we welcome the decision taken by the government to extend the ECGL service towards the Hospitality industry but this may not be enough. We are looking forward to seeing some GST relief in the budget for the sector. Being a hospitality startup we also welcome the tax incentives for Startups until March 31, 2023. Startups are the backbone of a thriving economy and we are glad that the government is focused towards prioritising this sector”

Jerin Venad, Co-Founder, Cityflo, app-based bus service that provides a comfortable, luxurious and stress-free commute experience for office-going professionals.

We appreciate the government’s decision on aiding the Mobility sector in its recovery. As a startup brand, we are also happy with the government’s decision to extend the current incentives being provided to Startups until March 2023. The pandemic has been a difficult period for new ventures, especially in the mobility sector, and as the national economy returns to its pre-pandemic trajectory, these will help further the mission to aid the growth of Startups in India.

Dr. Shyam Bhat, Chairperson, LiveLoveLaugh, It is an idea, a movement, and a metaphor for hope. Arising from her personal journey with anxiety and depression

The pandemic and its aftermath have aggravated mental health issues, and this situation requires renewed focus. Therefore, it is encouraging to see plans in this year’s annual budget to bolster mental health care infrastructure in the country. The setting of new mental health institutions and a national tele mental health program provide a robust platform for more research, better treatment and follow-up, and an overall improvement in health outcomes. We look forward to the implementation of the policies announced in this year’s budget.

Nilesh Aggarwal, CEO, IJCP Group, founder Medtalks and eMedinexus

The focus on e-learning and exploring digital mediums for continued education is a welcome step for all sections of the society. The finance minister announced opening platforms for the National Digital Health ecosystem that will consist of digital registries of health providers and health facilities, unique health identity and universal access to health facilities. This will be important towards building a more independent health ecosystem and provide equitable access to health facilities and better accountability of the health service providers. We are ready to support the Government on digital upskilling with our large bank of upskilling and CME courses. The national tele mental health is an important step, especially in view of the mental issues caused by the pandemic. We at MEDtalks have several mental health courses for healthcare professionals and other digital support tools to empower the public about their mental health. We had however hoped for a much bigger focus on healthcare given the Covid pandemic so that we can attract more investment in the sector.

Ankit Ahuja, Founder, Red Comet Films

It is great to see some focus on animation and video ecosystem as an important aspect of digital education and learning in the current budget. This will give the right impetus to India’s video production industry that services every business sector of the country. Digital education is the need of the hour and this budget will help take modern education into the rural hinterland and provide top quality education to students in tier 4, tier 5 cities as well as villages that have already been touched by the digital revolution.

Dr Veena Aggarwal, Trustee Dr KK’s Heart Care Foundation of India.

The budget for the year 2022-23 has been presented by the Government today. We had great expectations from the budget with respect to an increase in healthcare expenditure particularly because of the Covid pandemic, which has exposed the inadequacies in the public health infrastructure as well as the disparities in the healthcare system. But again, health appears not to be a priority directly, though the government announced launch of a national tele mental health programme comprising of a network of 23 tele mental health centres of excellence with NIMHANS as the nodal centre in an acknowledgement of the impact of the pandemic on the mental health of the people. The government also announced the roll out of an open platform for the National Digital Health Ecosystem consisting of digital registries of health providers and health facilities, unique health identity and universal access to health facilities. Two lakh anganwadis will be upgraded with better facilities; 80 lakh affordable houses by 2023. Personal IT slabs remain the same. Though now taxpayers can file an updated return within 2 years from the end of the relevant assessment year.

Being a B2B travel tech Startup, we are happy to see that the ministry has prioritised our needs and has extended the tax incentive until March 2023. This is a much needed relief for new businesses such as ours to sustain and it’ll also help a lot of new startups to take off. From a travel perspective, since travel agents are considered our primary partners, we welcome the much deserved loans that are being introduced to give this sector some relief. The pandemic has been tough on the industry and this decision will not only aid our business but will also impact the entire industry on the whole.

Rishubh Satiya, Co-Founder, Plix , a fast-growing clean plant-based nutrition brand for daily wellness and strength (D2C lifestyle startup)

Being a startup we are pleased to see that the budget has once again prioritised our needs. The decision to extend tax incentives to March 2023 is a welcomed move. The pandemic has been difficult for a lot of businesses. Many startups had to pivot overnight and this extension is a great way to support the fraternity. Plix being a plant based wellness brand, welcomes the attention being given to the sustainability movement. The budget also focuses on the need to prioritise mental health. However, we were hoping to see some decisions to support overall health and well-being. We also hope that in the future the ministry prioritises the need for sustainable and clean living.

Mr. Aditya Sanghi, Co-Founder, Hotelogix, globally leading Hotel Property Management Systems (PMS) companies that offers the most extensive Enterprise-grade Multi-property Hotel Property Management System (PMS) on the cloud.

“The Indian hotel industry has taken a hit of over ₹1.30 lakh crore in revenue during the fiscal year 2020-21. The hospitality industry generates employment for close to 4.5 crore people in India and so we welcome the decision taken by the government to extend the ECGL service towards the Hospitality industry but this may not be enough. We are looking forward to seeing some GST relief in the budget for the sector. Being a hospitality startup we also welcome the tax incentives for Startups until March 31, 2023. Startups are the backbone of a thriving economy and we are glad that the government is focused towards prioritising this sector”

Jerin Venad, Co-Founder, Cityflo, app-based bus service that provides a comfortable, luxurious and stress-free commute experience for office-going professionals.

We appreciate the government’s decision on aiding the Mobility sector in its recovery. As a startup brand, we are also happy with the government’s decision to extend the current incentives being provided to Startups until March 2023. The pandemic has been a difficult period for new ventures, especially in the mobility sector, and as the national economy returns to its pre-pandemic trajectory, these will help further the mission to aid the growth of Startups in India.

Dr. Shyam Bhat, Chairperson, LiveLoveLaugh, It is an idea, a movement, and a metaphor for hope. Arising from her personal journey with anxiety and depression,

The pandemic and its aftermath have aggravated mental health issues, and this situation requires renewed focus. Therefore, it is encouraging to see plans in this year’s annual budget to bolster mental health care infrastructure in the country. The setting of new mental health institutions and a national tele mental health program provide a robust platform for more research, better treatment and follow-up, and an overall improvement in health outcomes. We look forward to the implementation of the policies announced in this year’s budget.

Nilesh Aggarwal, CEO, IJCP Group, founder Medtalks and eMedinexus

The focus on e-learning and exploring digital mediums for continued education is a welcome step for all sections of the society. The finance minister announced opening platforms for the National Digital Health ecosystem that will consist of digital registries of health providers and health facilities, unique health identity and universal access to health facilities. This will be important towards building a more independent health ecosystem and provide equitable access to health facilities and better accountability of the health service providers. We are ready to support the Government on digital upskilling with our large bank of upskilling and CME courses. The national tele mental health is an important step, especially in view of the mental issues caused by the pandemic. We at MEDtalks have several mental health courses for healthcare professionals and other digital support tools to empower the public about their mental health. We had however hoped for a much bigger focus on healthcare given the Covid pandemic so that we can attract more investment in the sector.

Ankit Ahuja, Founder, Red Comet Films

It is great to see some focus on animation and video ecosystem as an important aspect of digital education and learning in the current budget. This will give the right impetus to India’s video production industry that services every business sector of the country. Digital education is the need of the hour and this budget will help take modern education into the rural hinterland and provide top quality education to students in tier 4, tier 5 cities as well as villages that have already been touched by the digital revolution.

Dr Veena Aggarwal, Trustee Dr KK’s Heart Care Foundation of India.

The budget for the year 2022-23 has been presented by the Government today. We had great expectations from the budget with respect to an increase in healthcare expenditure particularly because of the Covid pandemic, which has exposed the inadequacies in the public health infrastructure as well as the disparities in the healthcare system. But again, health appears not to be a priority directly, though the government announced launch of a national tele mental health programme comprising of a network of 23 tele mental health centres of excellence with NIMHANS as the nodal centre in an acknowledgement of the impact of the pandemic on the mental health of the people. The government also announced the roll out of an open platform for the National Digital Health Ecosystem consisting of digital registries of health providers and health facilities, unique health identity and universal access to health facilities. Two lakh anganwadis will be upgraded with better facilities; 80 lakh affordable houses by 2023. Personal IT slabs remain the same. Though now taxpayers can file an updated return within 2 years from the end of the relevant assessment year