Budget reaction_Dr Sunil Shukla_Director General_EDI

Quote of Dr Sunil Shukla, Director General, Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII)

“The Union Budget 2023-24 is quite inclined towards encouraging the aspirations of young India and emphasizes on skilling, entrepreneurship, startups, and the ease of doing business. The budget highlights an inclusive growth and economy for the Amrit Kaal. The PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman (PM VIKAS) package for traditional artisans and craftspersons will boost the handicraft and handloom sectors. Apart from this, provision of agriculture accelerator fund will encourage agristartups and entrepreneurship in rural India. MSMEs are the backbone of India’s economy and an infusion of capital will sure propel the sector.”