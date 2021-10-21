Budgett, a Healthy Sasta Kirana retail chain felicitate women on the occasion of Durga Puja

New Delhi: On the occasion of Durga Puja, Budgett, a Healthy Sasta Kirana retail chain felicitated the regular customers with Memento and special gift packs in the Harda district store of MP.

As a fast-growing FMCG and groceries retail plus online model, Budgett is focusing on increasing its footprint in rural India covering all the tier II and III cities. Considering women make the majority of the customer base in these areas, the retail chain gifted them special packs as a token of appreciation.

Speaking on the occasion the Harda Franchisee Partner, Uday Belapurkar said “These customers contribute to around 50 percent of our business; hence, it is our duty to honour them.”

Dr Yashpal Manik, the Co-founder and CEO of Budgett said, “Rural Retail of FMCG and groceries is growing faster than urban markets. Hence the focus is to take Budgett to blocks; subdivisions rather than the much focused and uncalled competition in urban markets. Our target audience is mostly women, and we need to keep them happy. Customer is the queen is an ingrained value in Healthbox Ventures Pvt Limited, the parent company of Budgett Healthy Sasta Kirana.”

Budgett maintains a diverse and healthy assortment of groceries. Started as a one-stop hyperlocal fulfillment store, it aspires to transform the local Kirana store into a modern mart. It has successfully brought about an integration of the ordering process through social messaging platforms and apps.