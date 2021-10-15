Budgett retail chain conducts clothes distribution drive to help the needy

New Delhi: Budgett, a retail chain of Healthy Sasta Kirana conducted a week-long clothes distribution drive for the old women in association with Bethuadahari Social Warrior at das para area of Kanthalberia, Bethuadahari, Nadia, West Bengal.

With the aim of extending love and care, volunteers came together to collect and donate clothes to those in need. During this drive approx. 250+ downtrodden women got benefitted in a week.

Volunteers inspired the larger Indian community to participate in this initiative. The volunteers worked together to segregate, arrange and pack the clothes into boxes. The entire initiative was an experience where acute attention was given to the element of personalization. Volunteers were encouraged to paint the poster on the box, helping them exercise their creative skills and at the same time helped them connect with the needy in much better way.

On the occasion, Yashpal Manik, Co-founder and CEO of Budgett said, “For the last couple of months, it has been our desire to hand out new clothes among needy individuals from various towns and villages of our city. Considering that the needy make a lot of effort to make their ends meet, I wanted to help them in every little possible way so that they are not burdened with the pressure to meet even their basic needs.”

Budgett is a Healthy Sasta Kirana aimed at delivering a personal shopping experience as an Omni channel food and groceries Retailer. This hybrid concept helps the brand exercise online and offline presence aiding in reaching out to a larger audience and functioning as a warehouse.