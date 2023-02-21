Bugworks Research Inc welcomes Dr. Renu Swarup to its Global Advisory Board

Chennai, Delaware USA, Adelaide Australia, February 21st, 2023 – Bugworks Research, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, has engaged Dr. Renu Swarup as a honorary member of the Global Advisory Board. Dr. Swarup is the former Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Government of India and brings in more than three decades of experience in the biotech sector.

As the Member Secretary of the Expert Committee, Dr. Swarup oversaw the formulation of Biotechnology Vision in 2001, National Biotechnology Development Strategy in 2007 and Strategy II, 2015-20. She was the Founding Managing Director, Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), a Public Sector Company with special focus on supporting Start-ups and SMEs. By strengthening biotechnology translational research and industry-academia partnerships, she has supported more than 5000 Start-ups and nearly 500 small companies to pursue innovative research and product development. She is a fellow of the National Academy of Sciences, India (NASI). She has actively supported women scientists as a member of the Prime Minister’s Scientific Advisory Committee’s task force on women in science and is part of The Organization for Women in Science for the Developing World. She played a critical role in DBT’s response to create technological solutions to tackle COVID-19 in India.