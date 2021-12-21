Build Back Better Using the Envision® Sustainability Manual — Now in Spanish

Good news for Mexico, LATAM, and Spanish-speaking countries around the world: the Envision® V3 Guidance Manual — for delivering and measuring sustainable infrastructure — is now available in Spanish.

Over the past several months, the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure (ISI) and the Federación Mexicana de Colegios de Ingenieros Civiles A.C. (FEMCIC) worked collaboratively to translate the Envision V3 Guidance Manual from English into Spanish.

Having the Envision Manual in Spanish means more communities, organizations, and people around the world can learn the Envision sustainability framework, become credentialed as Envision Sustainability Professionals (ENV SPs), and go through Envision third-party project verification.

ISI’s president and CEO Anthony Kane said: “We’re releasing the Spanish Envision Guidance Manual at a time when building better civil infrastructure and cutting GHG emissions have never been more important. Communities everywhere are asking for solutions and guidance. Translating the manual gives Spanish-speaking communities what they need to be successful.”

Oscar Cortés, vice president for International Relations & P3 chairman at FEMCIC said: “FEMCIC is proud and very eager to start with the Envision process. Hopefully, next year we can hold webinars and training, now that we have the guidance manual in Spanish. There’s a lot of buzz within our organization to have people certified in Spanish, and there’s going to be a lot of capacity building. We’re thrilled to be building back better with Envision.”

Envision training creates a pathway to sustainable infrastructure and helps communities and project teams verify that they are designing and delivering the right projects the right way. Communities can use Envision to measure the sustainability, resiliency, and equity of their civil infrastructure projects, including roads, bridges, dams, water and wastewater treatment plants, stormwater projects, energy facilities, airports, data centers, and more.

Anyone can use Envision, but those interested in expert training can qualify to become ENV SPs online or via in-person / virtual workshops offered throughout the year. Create an account on the ISI website at https://www.sustainableinfrastructure.org and access the Envision Spanish Manual to get started.