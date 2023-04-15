Build Your RV Park on a Pocket of Land

Photo by Kampus Production:

Even within the most busy of cities, there are pockets of undeveloped land, commonly called, “infill” spaces. Such infill spaces may sit for years without development. Interestingly, many recreational vehicle (RV) travelers seek places to stay in cities as they visit family, friends or attend special events. However, RV parks are few and far between in cities, which forces RV travelers to either forgo the trip or stay far from their destination. A creative RV park owner will look for pockets of land within cities and develop one or more for this very reason. Let’s discuss starting an RV park on a pocket of land.

The first step to take in starting any business is to develop a comprehensive business plan, such as this rv park business plan pdf. A business plan outlines the mission, objectives and operations of the business. In addition, the plan will include a financial forecast, indicate competitors and detail marketing strategies. For these reasons, starting with a business plan is essential.

The next step to starting an RV park on a pocket of land is to secure the location for the park. An online search will reveal available undeveloped land, including those lots with utilities to the sites and those without. Determine if local regulations allow multi-use on the locations under consideration, and obtain permitting, as needed. Conduct a thorough search, examining land with proximity to national or regional attractions, near historical sites, and other areas of interest. Examine every aspect of the location and estimate relevant costs to develop it. With the help of a builder, consider how to best utilize the location for multi-use travelers in RV sites.

Before making a land purchase, analyze the demographic customer of the RV park. Who will be the visitors to this RV park? Consider the typical age, economic status, occupation, size of family and other commonalities to include features in the RV park that will accommodate each. Consider whether the location will serve the demographic group, as well. Also, assess any competitors within the area, including both direct and indirect competitors. For example, there may be no RV park competitors within a 30-mile radius; however, there may be 8 moderately-priced hotels. These are considerations that will indicate the viability of the venture.

Purchasing the land and building it to planned specifications will be the next step to creating an RV park on a pocket of land. At this juncture, you’ll want to include the main components of the RV park. This will include a main building, housing the customer service center, staff office, and an apartment for the on-site manager.

If the budget and location space allow, include amenities that will be convenient for the RV customers, such as a lawn area with shade, benches and play places. Include a small grocery store to sell food essentials, as well as sunblock, hats, and outdoor toys. If space allows, set aside space for locally-sourced, unique souvenirs. Specialty items will sell quickly, as RV travelers prefer small, creative memorabilia.

When the building process is near completion, it is time to hire staff members. Consider the needs of RV travelers and look for experienced customer service staff who can comfortably interact with all demographic ages. Hire an on-site manager, who can assist in security and customer management, as well as handle maintenance issues. Train all staff thoroughly in the roles they will manage and effectively lead in regular meetings to encourage and fully equip each member in their jobs.

Before opening your RV park, set pricing for nightly visitors based on the hotel costs in the city. While hotel costs are typically quite high, set the nightly rate in the moderately-high range to effectively undercut indirect competitors. Confirm the mission and objectives in your business plan to ensure the location, RV park model, staff and projected customer base align with the plan.

At this time, an attractive and compelling offer on the RV park website should be developed and invite RV travelers to take advantage of “try-us-out” pricing or other promotional invitations. Use search engine optimization, and utilize social media callouts and publicity campaigns to announce the launch of the RV park. Offer online reservation services, use identified buttons for customer navigation, and ensure links are in place and operating smoothly. Facilitate RV travelers who may prefer to call instead of making an online reservation.

In addition to the marketing strategies outlined above, initiate and conduct a thorough marketing campaign by collaborating with other RV park owners throughout the nation. RV park owners often collaborate and align businesses to create special offers for RV travelers. The industry, while vast and worldwide, is also very inclusive of all RV park owners; in short, the possibilities for collaborations can create a long-lasting stream of visitors for the RV park.

A widely-used tool within the RV world is that of RV traveler magazines and RV park guides. Such periodicals are typically published bi-annually and contain photos of each RV park, along with extensive descriptions of services and amenities to be found within the park. Recommendations for local visitor sites are also included. Explore this outlet as a marketing strategy with long-term value.

Building an RV park on a pocket of land is a creative way to sustainably use land, increase reasonably-priced accommodations, and satisfy RV travelers who crave city RV sites. After starting the first RV park, you’ll soon be on your way to starting RV parks across several cities. We wish you the best of success!