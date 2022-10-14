Building your Brand with Free Online Visibility Improvements

Visibility is a complicated part of every business with many potential pitfalls. If implemented well, it can make all the difference in the world. Addressed poorly, efforts like advertising can cause money being thrown away.

Fortunately, in the internet’s age, there are a variety of free or near-free methods that can have profound effects on your online visibility. These are all simple suggestions with gentle learning curves, so if you’re looking to make a bigger mark with your name, consider adopting some of these approaches for yourself.

Social Media

The most obvious and yet underestimated part of free business visibility we commonly see is in the adoption of social media. As a basis, a Facebook account is an absolute must. With 2.9 billion active monthly users, this is the single widest-reaching free platform on the planet, so it can’t be overlooked.



“Social Media Butterfly – Instagram” (CC BY 2.0) by Visual Content

Developing a presence on Facebook needs to go beyond the bare minimum. While it’s always crucial to involve any physical location, operating hours, contact numbers, and so on, you need to see your page more as a total reflection of your business ideals.

Your look, your professionalism, your sense of humour, all these aspects need to be obvious on your page. Just as important, you need to allow space for a back-and-forth between you and customers, aided by consistent updates and clarifications.

From this point, the involvement of other social media platforms will depend highly on what your business does. Instagram, for example, is a highly visual platform, so it would be a fit for a business which works on design. Equally, Twitter might be a better choice for an analysis company, to relay new and important facts without the need for a lot of visual flair.

Go to Google

Like Facebook, Google’s systems are effectively the default for many web users. This is especially important for businesses when it comes to business listings and Google Maps. Simply create a business profile, and you’ll have the opportunity to build links and visibility for your business and physical location. With so many users turning to voice commands and map navigation, being represented here will lock you closely into Google’s search and map infrastructure.



“google maps” (CC BY 2.0) by stockcatalog

Get Involved in the Industry Sphere

Moving outside of the general, more specific visibility is best found on websites that work within specific industries. A prime illustration of this idea is found in comparison websites like those revolving around the big UK trading platforms. The number of UK trading platforms is growing every month in the current FinTech boom period, and a big part of this is because of comparison websites. Listing a respected selection of services and their special features like low costs, minimum deposits, stock range, and much more. This is exactly what people getting into forex need, so it’s what they’ll search for.

Many industries will have websites like this built around them, so it’s important to check around and see if there are any which might have passed you by. Since these websites succeed by visitor count, they’ll be all too happy to expand their list to include you, so drop an email once you find a relevant site, and you’ll be set.

While these options don’t encompass all of what free and cheap online visibility can offer, they demonstrate a starting place too important to ignore.

In an environment well-suited to beginners, newcomers don’t have to worry about confusing technology or alienation. Try these options out if you haven’t already, and you might be surprised to see how much you find.