Bulldog Steel Fabrication In-Person Spring Job Fair Set for March 5th

Bulldog Steel Fabrication will host an in-person Job Fair Saturday, March 5th from 11am to 2pm at their main facility located at 1580 Greensboro Hwy., Madison GA.

“This job fair is a great opportunity for job seekers in Morgan County and surrounding areas to seek out a new job or even a new career. We will be interviewing and hiring candidates on the spot,” said Bulldog Steel President, Carlin Thomas.

Job seekers looking to be hired in the manufacturing industry only need to bring their resume and information needed to complete an application. Bulldog Steel staff will be meeting with applicants on-site to fill positions of interest including Machine Operation, CDL Truck Driver, Supervisor, Paint Booth Operator, Material Handler, and Welder.

“One of our goals for the new year was to stay aggressive in our pursuit to grow our staff,” commented Facilities Manager Fred Huggins. “With a full benefits package, incentive pay, a family environment, and entry level positions starting at $14 per hour it’s a great time to join the Bulldog team and grow with us.”

To encourage participation and turn out Bulldog Steel will be holding a raffle with prizes only for people who are present at the job fair and a sign on bonus to anyone hired at the job fair that day. Bulldog Steel is also offering their current staff a referral bonus for anyone staff brought to the Job Fair that are hired. No pre-registration is necessary to attend or apply. Information about Bulldog Steel, BBQ food and drinks will be provided to attendees for coming out to learn about employment with Bulldog Steel.

Lastly Bulldog Steel is holding a Facebook Contest to celebrate their first Job Fair. To participate in the contest Facebook users only need to Share, Like, and Comment on the designated Job Fair post on the Bulldog Facebook Page to be entered to win a Free Bar-B-Q Grill.

https://www.facebook.com/BulldogSteelFabrication

“Our search to add employees has continued as normal,” commented Lorenze Tremonti, Safety Manager at Bulldog Steel. “It’s always a challenge to find qualified candidates to hire. Fortunately, the pandemic and staffing shortages had little effect on our business, and we were able to stay the course.”

In accordance with current state and federal COVID-19 prevention guidelines, masks are optional, and no vaccination is required to attend our job fair or work at Bulldog Steel Fabrication. Bulldog Steel Fabrication is a premier supplier of steel fabricated parts and components in Georgia, and a multiple time nominee for the Manufacturer of the year award by Georgia Piedmont Technical College.