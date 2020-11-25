Bumble encourages single Indians to make the first move in new brand campaign

Mumbai: Bumble, the women-first social networking app, launched its new integrated campaign aimed at empowering and supporting its community to navigate the new rules of dating.

2020 has upended our lives in unexpected ways – redefining dating rules, navigating virtual and socially distanced dating etiquettes, and different approaches to relationships and mental wellbeing in this new environment. Bumble’s recent research found that one in two claim they are ready to go on a date in real life. However, 64% of the Bumble community claim that their dating life has significantly changed post the pandemic and 70% of single Indians say they are not comfortable navigating dating in 2020.

Bumble’s new integrated campaign encourages millennials and Gen Z in India to make the first move, and aims to support the Bumble community to navigate the new rules of dating in these challenging times. The campaign spans across various touch points including five unique digital films, conceptualised by The Script Room, which capture different stories of virtual and socially-distanced dating. Bumble kicked off the campaign with the first film, ‘For your eyes only’ last week, which will be followed by others slated to release throughout this month. Additionally, Bumble has partnered with a robust set of influencers across India to support its community to make the first move and forge meaningful connections as well as out of home (OOH) branding in shopping malls in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Pune.

Speaking about the campaign, Samarpita Samaddar, Bumble India PR Director said, “Even though 2020 turned our lives upside down, what didn’t change was the need to seek and build meaningful connections. We’ve learnt from our recent study that one in two people in India are ready to go on an in-person date now. Single Indians are navigating this new world of dating and redefining the rule book as India unlocks. With our new campaign, we want to support our Bumble community in navigating the new rules of dating, and encourage them to make the first move because falling in love is still an exciting possibility in 2020! Even though your dating journey might be a little bumpy, Bumble’s got your back!”

Bumble recently also launched three new dating badges in India to help people communicate how and what kind of dates they would like to go on: virtual, socially-distanced, or socially-distanced with masks.