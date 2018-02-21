Burger King, Sbarro & Chayoos open outlets at Growel 101 Mall, Kandivali

Now visitors can enjoy cosy winter evenings with a hot cup of chai and delectable food as Chaayos, Sbarro and Burger King open up their outlets at Growel 101 Mall, Kandivali. This is in line with Growel’s 101 Mall’s endeavour to include renowned international and unique F&B brands to strengthen its F&B mix in the mall.

Renowned International brand Burger King has opened its doors for customers in Growel’s 101 Mall’s Food court, this Wednesday. Hence, the Burger King Fans from North Mumbai will not have to travel far to bite into their favourite Whooper and Chocolate Milkshake.

If cold winter makes you crave adrakki chai or savor Kashmiri Kahwa then look no further than Growel 101. This unique mall in the heart of Kandivali brings to its customers the famous Chaayos outlet where one can enjoy variety of teas. This popular outlet offers you chai customized in 12,000 ways where you can sip their specialty chais like Kulhad chai, kalimirch chai, aampapad chai to name a few. Between sips of piping hot chai, you can munch on innovative nashta (snack) like paneer thepla tacos, chicken cheese max or kulhad pav bhaji.

For the fans of New York Style Pizza Slices, Sbarro is a must-stop QSR to visit. Here you can dig into freshly made delicacies like pizza, pastas, entrees and desserts. You can dig into both Veg and Non-Veg options like Peri Peri Paneer / Chicken Pizza, Mushroom Pizza, Chicken Pepperoni Pizza, BBQ Veg / Chicken Pizza, Veg/Chicken Supreme Pizza.

“We always try to bring in new experiences for our customers at the mall. The inclusion of these food and beverage brands is our effort to offer our customers variety of cuisines which can be enjoyed by all age groups,” says Vikas Shetty, Mall Head, Growel’s 101 Mall, Kandivali East.