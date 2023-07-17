Business communication efficiency can be improved through seamless technology integration

Effective communication is maybe one of the most challenging aspects of any business. However, although many companies praise the importance of this feature, only 7% of them can genuinely state their internal and external communication system is perfect and leverages real results. These stats show why most customers give up on using a firm’s services and products and choose the competition.

Communication between customers and businesses must fit the purpose of the company and the target audience. Still, it should also represent basic things like information circulation and the explanation’s clarity.

Luckily, technology can help in the improvement of communication with seamless integration. But such an upgrade should come as an extension of proper company culture and communication training

Photo by Dylan Ferreira on Unsplash

Four important elements of communication

We can break down enterprise communication into the following parts:

A company should promote its visibility and make frequent posts about where it’s standing as an organisation, what upcoming features will be implemented and how it’s dealing with current challenges;

A company should be able to provide all the information requested at the right time, which means that data must be organised in such a way that customers don’t have to follow up with an e-mail to get the answer they need;

A company should train employees and managers to master a certain attitude in their communication skills, such as being honest and thorough in delivering a message;

A company should learn in time how to be more efficient and improve its time of responsiveness. This not only saves time but mitigates customer retention and results in increased profits;

But why do companies fail to communicate?

Many types of communication effectiveness can be achieved through verbal, non-verbal, visual and written communication. But if there are so many ways to deliver messages and digital channels have improved so much, what is the reason behind the small number of businesses that can say they’re efficient?

The truth is that despite the usage of technology, organisations don’t seem to adapt to trending content requirements, and they still rely entirely on outdated communication channels. For example, most businesses still use email services, which may be fast and simple, but it’s not great for collaborating and approaching in-sync teams. E-mail is not the greatest tool for doing a brainstorming session and can only be used to communicate plain and simple concepts.

Businesses need to learn to share information effectively and assume their practices and strategies instead of letting people figure everything out by themselves and then coming up with mixed expectations about the project. Details and aspects of a certain task must be discussed on the spot and efficiently to truly leverage good results.

What does poor communication in a company

Poor communication doesn’t seem to be a big issue for most organisations, as some consider that customers come and go, so there’s not much they can do about it if clients don’t cooperate. However, the results of improper communication skills can be seen mostly in the long run, when negative feedback starts to put a label on the brand image.

Most establishments consider the worst aspect of poor communication to be the wasted time they could’ve used in other ways to solve the problem or achieve their goals. While, indeed, this time, efficiency is important, businesses don’t realise the true issue here. Many other organisations stated that lack of decent communication led to burnout of employees, while others say they’ve lost customers over competitors and have even lost workers due to stressful work environments.

Social media saves companies, but it’s all on Gen Z

Communicating with Gen Z is simple from the perspective of a business. No calls are involved, messages are received and answered, and customer support doesn’t need to make considerable efforts for clients to solve their problems. This is a significant help for businesses because Gen Z is usually pretty resourceful as a generation. If they’re provided the right information, curated in a way that’s easy and fun to read, they’ll most likely help themselves.

Social media platforms make it easier for organisations to communicate with this generation (and the future ones) because it only shows essential information and lacks complex terms. At the same time, social media communication uses more types of files from text, such as images, videos and sound formats that make communication easier and more facile.

Not all target audiences are on social media or understand the hype of memes or ambiguous terms that youngsters use. That’s also because these trends change quickly, switching from one month to another.

But what companies can learn from this approach is that it’s important to link communication with real-world events. This means the organisation needs to stay on top of the news and get knowledgeable about trends and currents, which translates to continuous research.

Seamless tools are paving the way for performance

Technology should be used as much as possible to provide employees with the right tools and products for increasing their productivity. This is why seamless integration should be prioritised more because it includes all the platforms necessary to go through a day of tasks in a few minutes. This strategy doesn’t include only chat apps for getting in touch with teams but also apps where information can be shared without much of a hassle, apps for video conferences where data can be shared or apps that can sync conversations, tasks and notes so that nothing is lost among endless messages and e-mails.

Of course, this needs a broader mindset of what it means to communicate and deliver a message. Seamless integration needs more credit for the benefits it provides to a company, which is why businesses should rely more on automation and less on traditional ways of staying in their comfort zones and not exploring ways to improve.

Bottom line

Communication within organisations usually lacks proper management and solutions fit for customer audiences, which is why technology should be used more frequently to ensure a faster problem-solving framework.