Business Mentoring: Key Ingredient to Take Your Business to the Next Level

As a small business owner, there is lots of information available to you compared to counterparts years back. Seminars, videos, and blogs all advise on new trends and strategies. Family, friends, even suppliers pitch in their suggestions on ways to improve efficiency and profit. At some point, you’ll reach the limit on where their advice can take you. After months in the business, you know more than they do. You’re in a better position to recognize what will work.

The downside of this “free” information, your competitors have access to them as well. Even if you have no direct competition, any new player with more resources and better management can appear anytime and beat you at your game. In today’s competitive environment, little time can be spared for errors. Else, miss the bus for rapid growth and long-term survival.

Attending business school and industry conferences do have their roles. They give you structure and help you level with your peers. However, the lessons are limited to motherhood statements. What you need to know if your business plan will work. Or at least, is it worth the time and investment to pursue. Some mistakes can be too big to remedy and can drain your resources.

This is where mentoring can help. It is where you seek a mentor to provide you guidance.

Business Mentoring Relationship

Business “mentors” have the skills and knowledge to act as trusted advisors to the “mentee” entrepreneurs. They encountered difficult business moments but flipped them into success stories. In a nutshell, mentors are those who can say been there, done that, seen them all. Survey showed that the survival rate of mentored businesses is double that of its non-mentored counterpart. Even Mark Zuckerberg in his early days received some mentoring from Steve Jobs.

Mentors qualify their mentees as well. They look for ambitious and passionate entrepreneurs that can handle the demands of having a mentor. The mentees will be pushed to their edges, hence it may not be for everyone.

For the mentor-mentee relationship to work, trust should go both ways. The mentee should have confidence in the counsel and method of the mentor. The mentor should feel that time spent with the mentee is not wasted.

Advantages of Having a Mentor

There are several reasons why many entrepreneurs believe that having a mentor is a smarter approach to start and grow a business. Below are some key benefits you’ll have with a mentor.

Trusted advice from a different perspective

As an entrepreneur, everything stops at you. There’s no boss to tell you what to do or put out the fire you created. Quality opinions are very much welcome but you can’t always draw these from your employees who have their own goals.

Mentors can provide unbiased, objective views. You’re assured that you’re getting quality advice from a seasoned veteran. They may not have a stake in your business but your success is their success.

Efficient use of resources

Big projects require substantial budgets to execute. Before taking that step, consult your mentor if goals justify the required expenses. You can also open a discussion on how it should fall in the order of priority.

Guidance in plans

Business plans are guarded secrets. They serve as your roadmap to success. But you want to make sure that what you had written there makes sense. You just can’t share to anyone lest it be copied or be known to the competition. By discussing it with your mentor, you’ll gain valuable insights yet assured that shared information won’t be used against your business.

Confidence

If you have discussed your plans with your mentor, he can share pointers to make it work. And if he believes in your plans, it is an added boost to your confidence. It will help when you have to defend risky decisions to stakeholders.

Encouragement

Your business will encounter difficulties and you may feel everything is going south. Mentors can serve as your trusted confidant to help you handle the stress. He can provide encouragement and help you get back on track with a clear mind.

Expanded Network

If you have gained the confidence of your mentor, he may open to you his network. It can lead to opportunities such as better suppliers, financing, or potential partnerships.

Free or Paid Business Mentors

Business mentors rates range from free to millions of dollars. Volunteer mentors do offer cost advantages. The arrangement can be informal. Paid mentorship, on the other hand, tends to be focused, structured, and more committed to delivering results. Some, such as Bruce Frame business mentor services offer the advantages of both ends. Charges may be waived until minimum results are achieved.

It is important to note that prices are irrelevant to most mentees. What’s critical is to find the mentor you trust who is willing to have you under his wing. In the end, the fees paid are just a tiny fraction compared to growth and profit achieved through mentorship.

To make things clear, mentorship is not a magic pill for your company. You, as the entrepreneur, have full control of your business. To succeed or fail is the result of your decisions. The mentor cannot force you to do things that you disagree with. He is there to equip you with better management skills. It’s up to you to adapt and turn them into actions.