Mumbai: Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd recently won the Jamnalal Bajaj Uchit Vyavahar Puraskar 2016 awarded by the Council For Fair Business Practices (CFBP) under the category of Manufacturing Enterprises-SME.

The award was presented to Grauer & Weil(India) Ltd by Shri Suresh Prabhu, Hon’ble Minister for Railways at a glittering function at the Indian Merchants’ Chamber in Churchgate.

The CFBP Jamnalal Bajaj Awards were instituted in 1988 as a tribute to the late Jamnalal Bajaj – a lifelong proponent of fair business practices. Each year, the awards are conferred upon the most deserving applicants from the Manufacturing Trade and Service Enterprises as well as Charitable Associations with an outstanding record of promoting fair business practices.

The awards have been initiated to encourage and motivate ethics at every level and to persuade businesses to proactively pursue opportunities to fulfill their social responsibilities. The awards also aim publicly felicitating commitment to fair business practices and safeguarding of consumer interests.

The function was graced by Mr. Suresh Prabhu, Minister for Railways, as the Chief Guest and Mr. Girish Bapat, Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, Food and Drugs Administration, Parliamentary Affairs as the Guest of Honour.

Expressing happiness on receiving the award, Mr. Vinod Haritwal, CEO & Director, Grauer & Weil (India) Limited, “We are extremely thrilled and honoured to have received this award. At Grauer &Weil, we have always believed in conducting our business using only the best of business practices and transparency in processes. These intrinsic values have helped us to be recognized as one of the most credible manufacturing companies in India. This award has further strengthened our goals, mission and beliefs.”