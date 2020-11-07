Buy 24K gold on PhonePe and get a flat 5% assured cashback

PhonePe, India’s leading digital payments platform today announced an exciting cashback offer for its customers. Customers buying 24 Karat physical gold using the PhonePe app between October 25 (Dussehra) and November 14 (the day after Dhanteras) will get a flat 5% assured cashback.

PhonePe has a sophisticated marketplace letting customers choose the purity of the Gold they prefer as well as the provider of their choice. Customers can buy certified 24K Gold, for as low as INR 1 at market-linked transparent prices from trusted partners like SafeGold and MMTC. All the customer needs to do is log in to the PhonePe app and start buying gold in a few clicks. The whole process is seamless and can be completed within 2 minutes. Customers can order doorstep delivery of gold as well in tamper-proof boxes. Every rupee collected from customers is used to purchase physical 24 Karat gold which is stored in a safe bank-grade insured locker.

Buying physical Gold using PhonePe is a very simple process. All the customer needs is the PhonePe app and a bank account linked to it post which he/she is just a few clicks away from buying gold.

Step 1: Log in to the PhonePe app and click on the My Money section

Step 2: Under Investments, click the Gold icon

Step 3: Choose a Provider of your choice

Step 4: Enter the amount (Rs) or weight (gms) for which you want to buy gold

Step 5: Make the payment using BHIM UPI/Credit Card/Debit Card

You are now the owner of a bank-grade insured digital locker where your gold is safely stored