Buy gold via PhonePe this Onam to get exciting cashback offers

PhonePe, India’s leading digital payments platform today announced exciting cashback offers for its users. Customers buying 24K gold from SafeGold through the PhonePe app on the auspicious occasion of Onam can win cashback of upto Rs 100. The offer will be valid only till 2nd September 2020 for the first 12,000 lucky customers.

Gold purchase on Onam marks new beginnings and prosperity, and gold buying often goes hand in hand with festive occasions in India. This offer from PhonePe aims to add happiness and smiles on the already joyous occasion.

PhonePe has a sophisticated marketplace letting customers choose the purity of the Gold they prefer as well as the provider of their choice. Users can buy certified 24 Karat Gold, for as low as INR 1 at market linked transparent prices. All the customer needs to do is log in to the PhonePe app and start buying gold in a few taps. Every rupee collected from customers is used to purchase physical 24 Karat gold which is stored in a safe insured locker.

To avail of this offer, users just need to follow the simple steps below.

● Log in to PhonePe app and click on My Money section

● Under Investments, click the Gold icon

● On the Gold page, select SafeGold

● Enter the amount of Gold you want to buy (Customers can buy either in grams or in rupees)

● Click on the proceed to payment button at the bottom of the screen and complete the transaction

● Your cashback will be credited to the PhonPe wallet