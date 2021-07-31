Buy Tech Gadgets this Friendships Day for your Tech-Savvy Friends

Once again, here comes the day on which we can appreciate our friends for the invaluable support and fantastic company they provide. But, more often than not, it is challenging to find the perfect gift for your BFF. Fret not! This Friendship Day, we are here to offer that much-needed assistance to you. It is said that a perfect gift is often wrapped in a powerful punch of surprise and reflects the passion of your shared interests. In today’s era, a state-of-the-art gadget with modernistic design and new-age attributes is something most of us wholeheartedly invest in. And, if such a stark and swanky gadget is offered in vibrant gift covers, it just makes the whole day and even the upcoming weeks better. So, without further ado, choose a perfect gadget for your BFF from the specially curated list mentioned below and show them how much this friendship means to you:

Play Headphones

One stop destination to buy Bluetooth Headphones, Smart Watches, Neckband, True Wireless Earbuds, Fitness Band Online. They have recently launch PlayGo BH47 and BH22.

PLAYGO BH47 – Available in the Galaxy black colour variant, the PLAYGO BH47 is powered by Qualcomm Chipset with active noise cancellation, for clear voice and enhanced communication. It also comes with quick charge support and offers music usage time of up to 30 hours while only needing three hours to juice up completely.

PLAYGO BH22

Available in a vibrant Champagne and Lush Lava colours, the PLAYGO BH22 is also powered by advanced processors so that users can experience trouble-free and crystal-clear communication. It also comes with power-packed performance and offers up to 35 hours of PLAY-time while only needing four hours to charge fully. The device is also equipped with a dual equalizers and can operate up to a distance of 10 meters.The PLAYGO BH22 packs a powerful punch with multi-point connection enabling consumers to pair up to two devices simultaneously along with dual connectivity that supports both Bluetooth 5.0 and AUX cable

Realme Smart Watch 2 Pro

Get the realme Watch 2 Pro smartwatch and stay on track with your fitness goals, thanks to its up to 90 sports modes tracking, heart rate monitor and blood oxygen monitor. This smartwatch lasts for up to 14 days when charged for just 2 hours, thanks to its long-lasting battery life. It is also water-resistant, making it perfect for daily usage. realme Watch 2 Pro uses a high-precision and low-power GPS sensor for the first time. It supports dual-satellite location (GPS and Glonass are online at the same time) enabling highly precise and accurate location information.

Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker

Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker has an output of 5W and is priced at Rs 1,599. It comes with an IPX5 splash-proof rating alongside a rugged design. The speaker supports Bluetooth 5.0 Dual Mode and battery life of up to 20 hours.

OnePlus Power Bank 10 000mAh

OnePlus Power Bank is available at Rs 999 via the company’s official website and Amazon. It comes with a capacity of 10,000mAh and is offered in Black and Green colour options. It sports two USB Type-A ports and 1 USB Type-C port with support for 18W fast charging.

Echo Show 5

Echo Show 5 connects to Alexa to give you rich visuals on a 5.5” screen with a crisp, full sound – in a design that fits in any room in your home. Ask Alexa to play your favourite music while cooking or play news while having breakfast. Alexa can remind you of important tasks like bill payments, kids’ classes and more. With a built-in camera ask Alexa to make video calls to friends & family or monitor your kid’s room while doing your daily chores, with compatible smart cameras. You can watch latest music videos, movie trailers, news and sports updates.