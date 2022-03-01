Buying Gold & Silver Bullion for a Better Future

With the state of the economy, global conditions, a pandemic, and politicians’ ulterior motives coming to light, now more than ever the citizens of the United States should be turning to precious metals to secure their wealth and retirement. The worst-case scenario when investing in gold and silver? Your portfolio doesn’t grow as much as the manipulated stock market. The best-case scenario of investing in them? They save you and your family from a life of famine and lack of resources because the government tanked the stock market and left us with a currency worth absolutely nothing. If you think the latter is impossible, take a look at Venezuela. If you want to opt out of a catastrophic financial situation, hedge your losses with gold and silver.

Precious Metals are a Stable and Reliable Investment During Volatile Times

The volatility of the stock market is not just a personal concern, but an international issue at best that’s bound to get worse as time goes on. The volatility and movement of the stock market need to be paired with a safe, more reliable investment that has a history of working as a store of value. None other than precious metals take the cake for being the oldest store of value on earth. Even though gold and silver don’t correlate exactly with extreme movements of the stock market, history show that as the stock market falls, the value of gold and silver increase. This is a great way to hedge your losses and prepare for what is to come.

Protect Yourself Against Economic Collapse

One of gold and silver’s best benefits is their ability to protect your investment portfolio against economic collapse, global pandemics, and greedy politicians. No one can mess with the supply of gold like people in power do with the American dollar. Along with its finite supply, gold and silver are a necessity when global unrest comes into play. During times of war, economic uncertainty, and distrust in the government, gold and silver are a safe bet to maintain your money without being tied to corruption and violence like the stock market is. The worse the circumstances get in the world and our country, the higher the demand is for precious metals such as gold and silver. To learn how to invest in the most tax efficient way, check this out.

Hedge Against Inflation

Along with the stock market, the US dollar is another volatile investment because of how much it has been messed with, as mentioned above. Our national debt is now over 30 Trillion dollars! How did it get so high? Well, politicians overstepping the rights of Americans and printing trillions of dollars, which in the long run only hurts us tremendously. Inflation is an unseen tax and in 2021 cost the average American family over $3,500. How can that be? Well, when more dollars are printed, the ones you currently have start to be worth less and less. The more money in circulation, the less each dollar is worth. Since 1981, the US dollar has lost 97% of its value. What does that tell you about its future value? Thankfully, precious metals such as gold will never have this issue- there’s a finite supply that naturally allows the metal to maintain a high value.

All in all, there’s no more hiding the state of our country’s political agenda, the enormous amount of inflation and national debt that can never be paid off, and the impact this will have on every single household in the nation. Do yourself a favor and diversify your portfolio with gold, silver, or whatever precious metal you are drawn to. It’s better to be safe than sorry.