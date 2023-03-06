BWH Hotel Group’s® Vīb® Tempe Partners With Midas Hospitality

Tempe, Arizona (March 6, 2023) – BWH Hotel Group is partnering with industry-leading hotel management company, Midas Hospitality, for the management of its urban, upscale boutique Vīb hotel in Tempe, Arizona. The Tempe hotel joined BWH Hotel Group’s global Vīb portfolio in 2022 as a shining example of the brand with thoughtfully designed spaces that invite collaboration and socialization while still offering flexible function with a stylish flair.

“We conducted a thorough search process in finding the right management company for our Vīb hotel in Tempe and we are pleased to be partnering with Midas Hospitality,” said Michael Morton, Vice President of Brand Management, BWH Hotel Group. “This hotel appeals to today’s modern traveler with a truly unique and engaging stay experience, and we believe Midas Hospitality will play an important role in the future success of this property.”

This hotel features a modern lobby designed for collaborating with peers, using as a place to work for the day, or socializing after a local sporting event. The versatile public space can also flex to provide an extended lobby with contemporary furnishings suitable for large events and functions. Its Food & Beverage offerings include being home to Arizona’s first Cousins Maine Lobster restaurant bringing Maine lobster to the heart of downtown Tempe. The lobby bar provides the perfect hangout spot to indulge in crafted cocktails, light dining and espresso beverages. The hotel also features a signature rooftop lounge offering guests breathtaking views of the valley.

“We’re excited to have been selected to manage the Vīb hotel in Tempe, Arizona. With continued expansion of third-party managed hotels across the nation, Midas Hospitality is honored to welcome this upscale, vibrant hotel to its portfolio,” said Linda Eigelberger, Senior Vice President. “Midas Hospitality specializes in delivering premium performance in revenue, market share, guest experience and profitability, and we look forward to continued partnerships together.”

Home to one of the country’s largest universities, Arizona State University, Tempe is the ideal location for this urban boutique hotel. Located adjacent to Tempe’s Valley Metro Light Rail, hotel guests will have easy access to local attractions in Tempe, Phoenix and Mesa. Tempe Vīb celebrates Arizona’s rich local culture and heritage with a unique art installation on the adjacent walking path to bridge the community to the hotel.

For more information on the Vīb brand, please visit BestWesternDevelopers.com and Vib.BestWestern.com.