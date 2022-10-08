ByBit India appoints crypto expert Abhyudoy Das as India Country Head

India, October 8, 2022: ByBit India, one of the top five cryptocurrency exchange platforms, has appointed Abhyudoy Das, a popular Indian crypto expert, as their Country Head. He has been working withByBit India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh for more than a year, leveraging his expertise for faster crypto adoption in the South Asian market. As the new Country Head, Abhyudoy plans to make By bit the crypto exchange of choice for India. He plans to set up operations and processes to ensure faster adoption of crypto in the country.

Abhyudoy Das has proved his mettle as a dynamic leader in the industry, through his stint as the CMO of eCoin, founder and researcher at HelloFans, and an advisor for over ten start-ups since 2017. As the Country Head for ByBit India, Abhyudoy Das has always said multiple times “I look forward to bringing mass adoption of crypto in India. For any currency to be successful, the most important aspect is people’s adoption and acceptance of the said currency, that is the area where I believe I can make a difference.”

Winner of the Blockchain Accelerator Program run by Draper University and Tezos Blockchain, Abhyudoy Das, is no stranger to the Indian crypto market, as he mentors five crypto and blockchain start-ups and research projects. His innovative thinking, strong leadership, and sharp business acumen have earned him a spot in Fox Stories’ 40 under 40 to watch in India, Entrepreneur Today’s 30 under 30 lists, and Global Business Line’s 30 under 30 business leaders list.

About Abhyudoy Das

Abhyudoy has studied at KIIT University, IIM Kolkata, and Drapers University. After earning his engineering degrees, he dove into the exciting world of cryptocurrency and blockchain management. He started his first venture YouthTech at the age of 18. Having led his ventures to success, Abhyudoy now plans to work towards mass adoption of crypto in India, building a transparent and successful crypto ecosystem in the country.