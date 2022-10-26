ByBit India makes crypto accessible to masses, making Web3 a reality

India, 26 October 2022: Understanding India’s linguistic diversity, ByBit India is planning to set up communities for local language users, so they find it easy to learn and enter the world of crypto and web3 in their local languages. This is in line with the long-term plan of ByBit India’s country head, Mr. Abhyudoy Das, to bolster the adoption of crypto in the country, following the vision of Bybit CEO, Ben Zhou for the crypto mass adoption worldwide. It is no longer a secret that India is adopting digital currencies fast, and popular international players like Bybit are playing a major role in this regard.

Crypto communities essentially bring together crypto enthusiasts who share ideas, opinions, and information and ask questions to make trading easier. Under the leadership of India’s popular crypto expert Abhyudoy Das, ByBit India takes a step closer to bringing crypto to the masses by setting up communities at local levels that can offer help and information to audiences in their local languages. This move is set to take the crypto adoption in India by storm.

It has been established that the use of blockchain’s distributed ledger technologies can revolutionize the way financial institutions operate in rural India for good. ByBit’s Crypto offerings in vernacular, only make it easier for the unbanked to be included in the growing fintech market and pave the way towards equitable prosperity for the nation.

“It is our goal to ensure that the majority of Indians understand and are empowered to utilize the full potential that crypto has to offer. For this to happen, it is imperative that we bring the technology to the people in a language that they understand. This whole transformation is part of Bybit’s promise to be a propeller of Crypto mass adoption worldwide.” – Abhyudoy Das, Country Head (India), ByBit.

To begin this decentralization of crypto communities and knowledge, ByBit plans to set up communities in 10 languages which will include city-level communities like Delhi, Mohali, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Pune, Ahmedabad, etc.