BYLD Launches Jenson 8 and Tirian to Bring Innovation and Immersive Learning Programs to Organisations for Effective Business Solutions

India, 1 Dec 2022: BYLD Group, the largest group in the South Asian region, offering technology-enabled HR and business productivity solutions has partnered with award-winning business solution programs, Jenson 8 and Tirian to offer tech-enabled, innovative and practical solutions for workplace and business solutions in India.

Most millennials and Gen-Z prioritise experiences. In this scenario, companies looking forward to training and offering learning solutions must keep up with the changing scenarios. Virtual reality with its immersive learning experience can help develop leaders to effectively engage with their learners.

“Studies show that virtual learners are 375% more engaged with content than classroom learners. That is mainly true because the learners have to work as a team to solve challenges, resulting in significantly higher engagement, retention, and application”, said Yogesh Sood, Chairman and Managing Director – BYLD Group.

Unlearning their established behaviour is another problem that leaders and learners have to face on a regular basis. This is another aspect where virtual reality can provide immense value to both leaders and learners.

BYLD Group has been offering learning and development solutions across organizational hierarchies from the board room to front-end staff. It enables individuals and organisations to achieve excellence through its innovative and integrated business.

With Jenson 8 and Tirian on board, they are all set to take learning and development programs in India up a notch. While Jenson 8 offers a data-driven experience, Tirian provides innovative and practical solutions to encourage multidimensional leadership skills.

“We have created multiple immersive applications so that your most valuable asset, your people, can learn by doing rather than seeing or hearing, through Artificial Intelligence and validated psychometric, Coaching, assessment, team building, leadership, and professional development are measured and taught in an engaging environment with the help of Jenson8,” added Yogesh Sood.