C Williams Insurance Agency Joins Valley Insurance Agency Alliance

Agency owner Chad Williams brings 12 years of experience to his new company.

(St. Louis, Mo., Aug. 15, 2023) C Williams Insurance Agency recently joined Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of more than 160 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois.

Founded in 2023, C Williams Insurance Agency was created by owner Chad Williams. The full-service agency, which is located at 4409 Meramec Bottom Road, specializes in personal and commercial insurance.

Williams has 12 years of experience in the insurance industry. He began his career as a sales representative with State Farm Insurance and, after seven years, Williams purchased a Farmers Insurance agency. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from the University of Missouri-Columbia in Columbia, Mo.

“I joined Valley Insurance Agency Alliance to better serve my clients thanks to their extensive knowledge and experience,” said C Williams Insurance Agency owner Chad Williams. “The alliance provides my clients with additional options for carriers, which is essential in this industry’s constantly changing landscape.” Williams added that “working with a local group like the alliance was very important to me as a business owner, and I look forward to growing my agency with their support.”

Founded in 2006, Valley Insurance Agency Alliance generates more than $600 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for SIAA – The Agent Alliance, a $12.5 billion national insurance network.

For more information about C Williams Insurance Agency, call (314) 887-4776 or visit www.stlwilliamsinsurance.com.