C3 Specialties Launches to Connect Brands and Customers During Pandemic

Lees Summit, MO : C3 Specialties, a Creative Content and Copywriting business, opened its doors this month to help businesses connect with customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The new business uses specialized storytelling to deliver a brand’s “voice” through website content, email marketing campaigns, social media ads, and other creative content to engage with customers when social distancing makes interactions difficult. This style of writing delivers a brand message that creates interest, loyalty, and sales conversions.

Launching new business during COVID-19 pandemic

When asked why she chose to start her business in the middle of a pandemic, Sheral (Kahle) DeVaughn, Founder of C3 Specialties answered, “Why not? Launching a business has always been a dream of mine and it seemed like now was the perfect time. People need those personal connections and we can’t always be face to face thanks to Covid. Businesses are struggling to stay afloat as a result. What my business offers is a way to get that brand message out there and unite with customers in a very personal way. Stories sell. Not everyone can tell a great story though. That’s why we’re here. We research your brand inside and out, then deliver your brand’s voice in a way that keeps customers coming back for more.”

Ava Dean Beauty

C3 Specialties put those skills to use when helping with the launch of Ava Dean Beauty – a new company founded by AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys, and business partner Josh Naranjo. “This project was so much fun and a great example of how connecting customers with a brand voice right now is so crucial to business success,” stated DeVaughn. “Capturing the message just right and being able to make it sync up with a celebrity personality, plus a global customer base…we had to be almost in the heads of the founders to make the website content and email campaign effective. I’m proud of the work that was done and the success Ava Dean Beauty will have going forward.”

Career Experience

DeVaughn has also made several pivots within her own career. After successful runs in radio and in the wine and spirits industry, she felt it was time to do something meaningful on her own. “I think both of those industries led me to this. Both industries are about connections you make with people. You can’t succeed in either of those industries unless you’re able to tell a great story to get people involved and interested in it. Now I’m ready to take that experience and help businesses do the same. C3 Specialties can tell that great story about a brand and really make it connect with customers so they can succeed as well.”

SB PACE

DeVaughn credits the team at SB PACE (Julie Traxler and Corey Harris) for helping make her dreams a reality. “Without Julie and Corey and their expertise with small businesses, I don’t think I could have done this. They have put me in a position where I can now help others. That’s the secret. We all succeed when we figure out how to help each other during these challenging times.”

For help creating your brand story, contact C3 Specialties today.