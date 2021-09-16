Cabinet decision on Drone PLI Scheme- Swapnik Jakkampudi, Co-Founder, Skye Air Mobility

Welcoming the Cabinet approval of PLI Scheme for Drones and Drone Components, Mr. Swapnik Jakkampudi, Co-Founder, Skye Air Mobility said, “At a time when many industries, from hospitality & tourism to retail shopping have come to a standstill and job losses on a rise, Drone sector is one such sector that has been consistently picking up and creating jobs.

Drone sales and popularity have continued to increase in India with the support of the liberalized rules. The application of drones will soon cut across various sectors construction, delivery, law enforcement, media and entertainment, precision agriculture, surveying and mapping, and inspection and monitoring.

Not just commercial but today various examples of drones in development projects show the possibilities of using them in the field of humanitarian aid and environmental protection. The PLI scheme along with the liberalized drone rules, 2021 issued by the government on 25th August 2021 will help realize this growth potential.

Being in the industry it’s a wonderful moment with the highs of the PLI scheme. It’s a confidence booster to a start-up like Skye Air. The sector will take wings literally!”