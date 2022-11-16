CABT ties up with Meesho to offer logistics solutions

16 Nov 2022, New Delhi: CABT Logistics, one of India’s top logistics companies, has tied up with e-commerce major Meesho for first-mile and last-mile delivery solutions.

Meesho, India’s fastest-growing e-commerce company, currently does millions of orders every day and is the single largest contributor to the country’s third-party logistics ecosystem. Nearly 8 lakh suppliers on the platform sell their products to customers across the country. As a strategic partner, CABT Logistics will offer Meesho first-mile pick-up, last-mile deliveries, and warehousing solutions, besides facilitating same-day deliveries.

With multiple fulfillment hubs, CABT Logistics already has a strong presence in Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Mysore and now in Jaipur. The company has allotted hundreds of riders exclusively for Meesho, along with sorters and loaders.

Working with 3PL partners, Meesho is currently available in all serviceable pin codes in India. The e-commerce company’s massive scale and deep inroads in Tier 2+ cities offer a lucrative opportunity for CABT to grow its business manifold.

Sourabh Pandey, CXO – Fulfillment & Experience at Meesho, said, “Sound logistics solutions and technology are an integral part of running a large e-commerce business. To amplify our reach and cater to our consumers better, we are always looking to strengthen our fulfillment capabilities. With the expertise that CABT Logistics brings to the table, we are confident that this will be a fruitful collaboration.”

Founded with a mission to facilitate fleet management and logistics for e-commerce startups, CABT Logistics is now one of India’s fastest-growing first-mile and last-mile delivery platforms, spread across 20+ states.