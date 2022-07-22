Cafe Treat at Pride Plaza Hotel Ahmedabad Introduces Midnight Buffet

Café Treat, the multi-cuisine restaurant at Pride Plaza Hotel Ahmedabad has introduced Midnight Buffet, a feast that lasts every day from 11.30 pm to 2 am starting from July 21st 2022. For guests who are in mood of some midnight bingeing restaurant is offering elaborate selection of dishes to satiate the cravings. The unlimited buffet exclusively is curated by the Executive Chef.

The delectable menu comprises of Ice Gola, Pani Poori, Delhi Chaat, Italian Pizza, Pasta, Oriental Noodles & Manchurian, Pav Bhaji, Bombay Sandwich, Hyderabadi Biryani and Ice cream. The beverages served include Shakes, Mocktails, Chillers and Masala Tea.

Unwind yourself in a classy and sophisticated ambience with a unique spread of mouthwatering dishes only at Café Treat.

Date: Wednesday, July 21st 2022 Onwards

Timing: 11:30 PM To 2 AM

Venue: Café Treat, Pride Plaza Hotel Ahmedabad

Contact No: 8511593967

Visit: www.pridehotel.com