Cairn Oil & Gas appoints Prachur Sah as Deputy CEO

Cairn Oil & Gas, a vertical of Vedanta Limited, and India’s largest private oil and gas exploration and production company, has announced the appointment of Prachur Sah as its Deputy Chief Executive Officer. Prachur Sah earlier held the role of Director – New Ventures and spearheaded the company’s expansion efforts under the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) rounds.

Prachur brings over two decades of rich experience in the energy sector and joined Cairn Oil & Gas in 2018 from Schlumberger where he was the Managing Director – India & Bangladesh. An alumni of IIT Bombay, he has worked in several countries including South Asia, Middle East and Latin America and brings with him a deep understanding and experience of the oil and gas business.

In his new role, Prachur will lead the next phase of growth for Cairn towards delivering volumes, cost, growth projects, rewards and recognition and early monetization (new blocks), while maintaining highest levels of safety, sustainability and governance. He will be supported in his endeavours by the Management Committee of Cairn Oil & Gas comprising of Sai Subramanian – Project Director, Alistair Bent – Head R&R and Biswanath Ghosh – Head – OALP, and will report to the Group CEO, Vedanta.

Speaking on the appointment, Sunil Duggal, Group CEO, Vedanta, said, “We are delighted to appoint Prachur as Deputy CEO for our oil and gas business. Prachur has a deep understanding of our business and will help accelerate Cairn’s efforts towards achieving energy self-sufficiency for India. He, along with Cairn’s management committee will be striving towards enhanced business outcomes driven through four key focus areas – Operating Assets, Projects, Reserves & Resources (R&R) and OALP. We are confident that he will play a stellar role in further increasing the operational efficiency and growth of our oil and gas business.”

Prachur said, “I am humbled by the organisation’s faith in my abilities and it is a privilege for me to assume the role. We will ensure continuous induction of new technologies, digital solutions and benchmarking with global practices to deliver volumes and growth. Our focus will remain on exploration and production in innovative and sustainable ways to support India’s vision of energy security and self-sufficiency.”

Cairn’s vision is to contribute 50% of India’s crude oil production. This entails fast-tracking execution of growth projects, ramping up oil and gas production and achieving OALP production through early monetization. By adding reserves and resources, Cairn aims to be a key contributor to the economic prosperity and energy security of the country.