California Coast Credit Union Names Kellen Gill Chief Audit and Risk Officer

San Diego, CA, August 25, 2023— California Coast Credit Union, the longest-serving financial institution based in San Diego, with over $3.5 billion in assets, has named Kellen Gill as Chief Audit and Risk Officer.

In his role at Cal Coast, Gill will oversee internal audit, compliance, risk management, and legal for the credit union.

Gill brings a strong compliance and audit background to Cal Coast. For the past sixteen years, he has worked in several roles of increasing responsibility at Sempra Energy and San Diego Gas and Electric Company including corporate tax, accounting, compliance, internal audit, legislative policy, and regulatory affairs. He has also worked as an Adjunct Professor of Accountancy at the University of San Diego and teaches the CPA examination preparation course for Becker Professional Education.

Todd Lane, President & CEO of California Coast Credit Union, said: “We are excited to have Kellen join our team at Cal Coast. His experience will help Cal Coast continue to strengthen our internal controls, minimize risk to the organization, and ultimately serve our loyal members by building on our track record of strength and stability.”

Gill has a Master of Science degree in Tax from San Diego State University and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of San Diego. He is also a Certified Public Accountant, licensed to practice in the state of California. When he is not working, Kellen and his husband Justin enjoy trying new restaurants, cooking, wine tasting and traveling.