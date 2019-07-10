California State Assembly Honors Acharyalokesh And Gaur Gopal Das

HH Acharya Dr.lokesh and Dr.Gaur Gopal Das are the saints and Global peace leaders have created History at the America’s California state assembly. Assembly Member Mr. Ash Kalra introduce Acharya Dr.Lokesh ji and Dr. Gaur Gopal Das and welcome the legendary global peace leaders to the house.Both were welcomed in the California state assembly with huge round of applause , and a standing ovation. HH Acharya Dr.lokesh ji and HH Gaur Gopal Das ji has been felicitate with the certificate of recognition with the words of appreciation for their dedication to promote World Peace,Global Harmony and values of Compassion,equality and justice through his immensely powerful Global awareness campaigns, conferences and leadership by Bill Quirk during the live Assembly on record.

Acharya lokesh got JAINA presendential awarded for the significant of contribution of Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti founder to spread teaching of Jainism on a global level to give special status jaininsm among different religions. Acharya Lokesh is the eminent thinker who said that this award is not mine, it is the honor of the Indian culture and the teachings of Lord Mahavira that I have inherited. He said that Jain philosophy is very scientific and relevant. Jain philosophy is possible to address global problems like violence, terror, poverty and environmental pollution. He has appealed the youth to learn the learning and transform their life too.

About Acharya lokesh Muni: Ambassador of Peace Acharya Dr.lokesh Muni Founder President ‘Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti’ H.H Acharya Dr.lokesh Muni ji is a versatile thinker and poet and social reformer has been continuously making effort for National character building and establishing non-violence, peace ,mutual co-operation in the society from last 33 years. He has travelled on foot about 20000 kilometers throughout the country.H.H.Acharya Lokesh ji waS Born on April 17 th 1961 in Pachpadra city. After completing his education he deeply studied Jain, Buddhist,Vedic and other Indian.