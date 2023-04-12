Call for India’s Social Change Leaders: Applications invited for the Prestigious Social Entrepreneur of the Year (SEOY) – India Award 2023

April 12, 2023: Jubilant Bhartia Foundation and Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship, the sister organization of the World Economic Forum, invite applications for the 14th edition of the annual competition – Social Entrepreneur of the Year (SEOY) India Award 2023. The application entry for the award will be accepted till April 30, 2023. Interested candidates may submit the application form available at www.jubilantbhartiafoundation.com or can email the filled form to jbf.seoy@jubl.com

The winner of the Social Entrepreneur of the Year (SEOY) India Award 2023 will be announced in the last week of August 2023 by an eminent personality in a magnificent ceremony at New Delhi.

The winner of the SEOY Award – India will join the world’s largest and the first inter-sectoral community of social innovators in the world affiliated with the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship to engage, build and sustain their social enterprises.

The participating individuals and organisations are evaluated on the key parameters of Market-based, Technology-enabled, Sustainability, Direct Social Impact, Reach & Scope, Replicability. The finalists will be selected following an intensive search and selection process, including expert reviews, interviews, and site visits. The winner is selected by a prominent jury consisting of eminent leaders and professionals from the Government, Business, Media, and Civil Society.

The Social Entrepreneur of the Year (SEOY) India Award aims to promote and celebrate leading social entrepreneurs and their unique ventures in India that help in addressing the various gaps in our society and country. Through providing recognition, the SEOY India Award hopes to inspire many other potential social entrepreneurs in India every year.

In 2010, the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship and Jubilant Bhartia Foundation came together to promote social innovation in India through the Social Entrepreneur of the Year (SEOY) Award – India and they have since recognized and supported the growing field of social innovation in India. This year the SEOY Award – India celebrates its 14th year. Over the last decade, it has established itself as one of the most respectable awards for social entrepreneurs in India.

The award recognizes individuals and organizations who implement innovative, sustainable, and scalable solutions to address pressing issues faced by under-served communities to make inclusive growth a reality in India. They work in diverse areas such as health, education, employment, water, clean energy, building identity & entitlements, financial literacy, access to information and technology among others.

Past winners:

Aniket Doegar from Haqdarshak Empowerment Solutions won the Social Entrepreneur of the Year (SEOY) Award – India 2022, presented by Shri. Anurag Singh Thakur, Hon. Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India. Haqdarshak Empowerment Solutions is solving the information and access gap between citizens and the government’s welfare schemes at the last mile, through its tech-enabled intervention. Present in 24 states in India it has trained over 22,800 agents and provided benefits worth Rs 4,000 crore for over 20 lakh families and 35,000 micro businesses.