Calling out all Dim sum lovers and food enthusiasts for a special masterclass at Mamagoto

Still planning what to do this weekend? Mama’s got your back. This weekend Mamagoto is offering an exclusive workshop for all Dim Sum lovers where not only you get hands-on-experience but also get all your questions answered regarding the delicacy.

An important part of Cantonese cuisine, Dim Sum has now become a favourite dish amongst all. Come and enjoy a fun day out with a bunch of like minded Dim sum lovers while you make and eat this Mama’s special.

Visit Mamagoto and participate in the interactive, informative and fun-learning session.

When: Sunday, July 24, 2022

Where:SF-16,Second Floor, The Pavillion Mall, Senapati Bapat Rd, Laxmi Society, Model Colony, Shivajinagar, Pune, Maharashtra 411006

Time: 11.30 am to 1.30 pm

Contact: +91-9607917208

Cost: Free of cost